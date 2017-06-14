Police appeal after man knocked unconscious

A man in his 20s was knocked unconscious after he was set upon by a number of unknown men close to Kernan Road in Portadown last Thursday, June 8.

The assault took place in an underpass at around 2.30am.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said, “Police are keen to speak to two males who were observed in the area as they may have information which would assist our enquiries.

“One male was wearing a black Nike hoody and another a multi-coloured tracksuit with fluorescent orange trainers.”

Anyone with information should phone detectives in Mahon Road on 101 quoting reference number 123 08/06/17. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.