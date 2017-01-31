Police appeal after St Patrick's church 'arson attack'

Police are appealing for information following the report of a fire at St Patrick's Church in the Donegall Street area of Belfast.

At around 5.30pm on Monday, (January 30) police received a report that curtains in the church had been on fire.

Police are treating this incident as arson.

Inspector McCullough appealed to anyone "who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact Police at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 825 30/01/17".

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

