Police appeal as car burnt out after shot fired

Police are appealing for information following the report of a shooting incident in the Acorn Grove area of Craigavon on Sunday, November 20.

It was reported to police that sometime on Sunday evening, a shot was fired from a car at Acorn Grove.

No injuries have been reported to police.

A green Subaru Impreza car was discovered burnt out in the Drumgask area just before 8.45pm and detectives are conducting enquiries to establish if both incidents are linked.

Detective Constable Lauren Edwards said: “I would ask anyone who has any information about either incident to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1143 of 20/11/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Lurgan CID are dealing with it and are very keen to trace the movements and occupants of the car.

On their Facebook page police asked: “Have you seen a vehicle similar to this in the last few days?

“Did you see or hear anything on Sunday between 8pm and 9pm?

“Are you aware of the incident and have any information that could be of use?

“If so, please call Lurgan CID on 101. The incident number is 1143 of 20/10/16.

“If you’d rather not speak to us direct, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

They went on to say: “As you can see from this picture, those responsible are trying to hide in the shadows and cover their tracks.

“This car certainly didn’t light itself. With your help, we’ll bring them into the light.”