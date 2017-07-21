Police appeal as Shaw’s Bridge body remains unidentified

Police have not yet been able to identify the body of a man discovered in the River Lagan in south Belfast last week.

Although his death is not being treated as suspicious, officers have reissued their appeal stressing it is “important that we can inform the man’s loved ones”.

The man’s body was found in the Shaw’s Bridge area on July 14.

He is described as being aged in his 50s, around 5’ 8” tall and wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue jeans and a distinctive belt with a silver rectangle buckle. He was wearing size 10 navy coloured trainers.

The body is thought to have been in the water for up to 48 hours.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said, “To date we have received just over 30 reports from the public. Each of these reports have been investigated and eliminated from our enquiries.

“During our investigations, we have checked the man’s fingerprints against the Northern Ireland and UK databases, checked missing persons reports, have checked with hospitals and we continue to liaise with An Garda Síochána colleagues.”

D/I Thornton added: “While we are not treating this death as suspicious, it is important that we can inform the man’s loved ones of his passing. We believe someone out there must know who this man is.”

Anyone who believes they know this man’s identity is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 522 of 14/7/17.