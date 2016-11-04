Police appeal for help after dog attack in Ballymena

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Dog Warden is appealing for help in investigating an alleged dog attack that resulted in the death of another dog.

The incident took place on the Antrim Road, Ballymena at approximately 12.30pm on Friday.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the person/s in charge of a blue-grey Staffordshire bull terrier type dog.

It is believed to be a female in her late 20s, with dark hair tied in a ponytail, wearing a green parka jacket and a male of about 30 years, with short fair hair, wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms, who were seen with the blue-grey Staffordshire bull terrier type dog.

Anyone with information which would assist in the investigation should contact the Council by calling 028 2563 3120 or the PSNI on their 101 non-emergency number.