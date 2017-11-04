Police appeal for information on missing teen

Police have taken the step of urging a missing person, Amy Abram (17) to contact them.

Appealing for information in a post on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Folks, we need your help in looking for missing person Amy Abram, (17). She is missing from the Carrickfergus area and has been since 5pm on November 3.

“If anyone has any information, can you contact police on 101 using reference 1038 of 3/11/17.

“Amy, if you are reading this can you get in touch to let us know you are safe.”