Police appeal for missing Helen Kielty

Police in west Belfast are appealing for information about missing 34-year-old Helen Kielty.

According to a post on PSNI West Belfast Facebook page police and the family of Ms Kielty are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

A PSNI spokesman said she was "last seen in the Cliftonville Road area on the 18th October 2016".

"We are appealing for Helen to make contact with police, or her family, or if anyone knows of Helen's whereabouts to please contact police on 101," he added.