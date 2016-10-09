Police appeal for missing woman

The family of missing woman Rose Wildman are becoming increasingly worried for her welfare, say the PSNI.

Police said the 53-year-old was last seen in the Coates Row area of Belfast, near Ravenhill Road, in the early hours of Tuesday 27 September .

She was believed to be in the company of a man known only as Tommy.

Rose is described as being approximately 5’1” tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a 3/4 length coat, dark trousers and had a light coloured handbag.

Rose, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact Lisburn Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 928 of 03/10/16.