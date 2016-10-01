Police appeal for witnesses to crash as man in 20s remains critical

A man in his 20s remains in critical condition in hospital following a two vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a Mercedes in Castlereagh yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at the junction of Ballymaconaghy Road and Knockbracken Manor around 5.40pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, between a yellow Yamaha motorbike and a silver Mercedes, to contact them.

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in hospital, while a man in his 50s was arrested following the crash but was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Johnson has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police in Castlereagh 101 944 of 30 September 2016.