Police appeal over missing pregnant woman

A 22-year-old pregnant woman from north Belfast has gone missing and police say they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for her whereabouts.

Jade Donnelly, who is 33 weeks pregnant, is believed to have been making her way to the Royal Victoria Hospital on foot earlier today but hasn’t been seen since 4.45pm.

PSNI Inspector David Gibson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 22 year old Jade Donnelly from the north Belfast area.

“Jade is 33 weeks pregnant and is described as being 4’ 11” in height; of heavy build with greenish-brown eyes and dark brown hair worn in a ponytail.

“She was last seen in the Glantane Drive area of north Belfast earlier today (Tuesday 1 August) at around 4.45pm, wearing black and grey leggings, a grey top, green zip-up jacket and flip-flops.”

He continued: “We believe she may have been making her way on foot to the Royal Victoria Hospital, walking from her home onto the Antrim Road and then possibly via Carrick Hill, Millfield and the Falls Road.”

Inspector Gibson added: “We would ask Jade or anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts to make contact with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 944 of 1/8/17.”