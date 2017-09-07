Police appeal over 'scratch cards' armed robberies in Ballymena

Police are appealing for witnesses following two armed robberies in Ballymena last night.

At around 9.50pm a male carrying a suspected firearm entered a shop on Grove Road and threatened staff. The member of staff ran into a storeroom of the shop and locked herself in. The male attempted to open the till before making off with a number of scratch cards.

The man, described as being approximately 6’ – 6’2” tall and of slim build, spoke with a local accent. He was wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms with a white logo on the top of left leg; black jacket; black gloves and red/grey trainers. He also had a scarf up around his face.

Shortly after 11pm it was reported that a male carrying a suspected firearm entered a shop on Broughshane Street and threatened a member of staff before making off with a number of scratch cards.

He is described as wearing dark tracksuit bottoms with a white logo on the top of left leg; grey Adidas trainers and a hooded top.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the Ballymena area during the early hours of this morning on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference 1288 or 1369 of 06/09/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.