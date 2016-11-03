Police appeal to help find missing Francis Caldwell

Police in Coleraine are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 31-year-old Francis Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell is 188 centimetres tall and of a medium build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the Newbridge Road area of Coleraine on October 31.

Sergeant Stevie Burns is now asking Francis or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101.