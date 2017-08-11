Police appeal to trace ‘high-risk missing person’

Police have launched an appeal to locate Geoffrey Montgomery (62).
Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “We have a high-risk missing person - Geoffrey Montgomery (62).
“Geoffrey’s wife and family are very concerned for his safety and well-being, as are we too.
“We believe that Geoffrey left his home address in the area of the Serpentine Road, Newtownabbey sometime after midnight last night.”
The spokesperson added: “His current whereabouts are unknown and we have no known way of contacting him.
“At the moment we believe he may be wearing a light olive green track top and a blue/white baseball cap.
“If you can help in any way, please phone police on 101, quoting reference 248 of August 11 2017.”
