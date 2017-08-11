Police appeal to trace missing teen

Police and the family of Caolan Carson (17) are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 5’11” tall, slim build, with short black hair.

Urging anyone with information about Caolan’s whereabouts to contact police, Sgt Stewart said: “He was last seen this morning in the Hightown Road area.

“It is believed he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a navy coat with a grey band around the middle, with green Adidas trainers.

“Police are looking to find Caolan and check that everything is okay. If you have seen him, or know his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting serial number 260 11/8/17.”