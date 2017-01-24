Police attending ongoing incident in west Belfast

Police are currently attending an ongoing incident in Grosvenor Court in west Belfast this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said police received a report of a fire at a property shortly before 9am. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

However Grosvenor Court has been closed to traffic.



Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 195 of 24/01/17. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.