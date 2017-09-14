Police body hits out over no pay award

Police officers will not receive a pay rise this month because Stormont ministers are not in place, the Police Federation of Northern Ireland (PFNI) has said.

Officers in England and Wales are to receive a 2% increase this year after the government announced the end of a seven-year pay freeze.

This will comprise a 1% pay rise and a 1% bonus.

But PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay said: “Much to our disgust and disappointment, there has been no such award [in Northern Ireland]...

“The sole reason for this is the absence of a devolved administration, which requires consideration for any recommendations by both a justice minister and a finance minister.”

He said he wants assurances that any increase will be backdated to September 1.