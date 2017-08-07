Police called to scene as number of vehicles are damaged by stone-throwing youths

Police were on the ground to deal with a group of young people throwing stones and damaging cars in Belfast today.

The incident took place in Stewart Street in area of the Markets of the city.

The Stewart Street area of Belfast

Pictures have emerged on social media showing significant damage to parked cars with some appearing to have been set alight.

It is understood the trouble is linked to the removal of materials from a republican bonfire in the area this morning.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that bonfire material was removed from a car park during an operation in the markets area today.”

PSNI Inspector Jamie Hughes said: “The physical removal of bonfire material is not within our remit, but we work with other agencies to support them as they carry out their duties.

This vehicle appears to have been set alight

“This morning, contractors removed bonfire materials from the Stewart Street area.

“Police were in attendance to ensure there were no breaches of the peace and no intimidation of workers or members of the public.”