Police: County Fermanagh security alert over

A security alert in County Fermanagh has ended, police have said.

The PSNI said a number of items have been seized and taken away for further forensic examination following the search in Irvinestown.

St Paul's Primary School was evacuated because of the security operation.

Inspector Rory Hoy said: “When it comes to public safety we cannot take chances, and we would like to thank local people and the wider community in Irvinestown for their patience and understanding throughout the operation.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident to please contact us. It is only with your help that we can make our communities safer.

“Anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who saw any unusual activity in the area is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 202 of 04/09/17. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”