Police crackdown on Portadown drug dealers

Police have launched a major crackdown on drug dealers in the Portadown area - with 12 properties searched across the district today (Tuesday) and £17,000 worth of suspected heroin seized.

The searches are understood to be part of Operation Torus which is targeting drug dealers provincewide.

According to Inspector Leslie Badger police have been targeting the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, “To date we have carried out 12 searches in the district and one person has been arrested.”

He said suspected heroin had been seized with a street value around £17,000.

Searches, he said, had also revealed evidence of personal use and will be subject to report to the PPS.

The operation, he said, had been conducted using intelligence from the local community with neighbourhood teams and district support officers involved.

It’s understood among areas targeted were Clonavon Avenue, Hanover Street, Edward Street, Drumilly Green and Hobson Park.

Councillor Darryn Causby welcomed the PSNI response, “Today we have seen once again the PSNI carry out a number of drug searches in the town and more drugs taken off the street.”

Continuing Cllr Causby said, “Illegal substances have a detrimental impact on our community and particularly on young people and I welcome the removal of these substances from our community.

“These substances are killing our young people and ruining lives and those that provide them must be held accountable.

“However, while I recognise these successes and the ongoing policing operation targeting dealers there is more yet to be done.

“I want to urge the community to pass on any and all information to the PSNI to ensure those who profit from the sale of illegal and toxic substance are caught and brought before the courts.”