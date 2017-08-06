Police deal with '100 youths' drinking in Ballyclare - some as young as 12

Police were called to the Ballyclare area last night following reports of 100 youths, ranging from 12-17, drinking alcohol and causing a nuisance.

Police said they dealt with 'an intoxicated young female' who had 'hurt herself' and an ambulance was called and officers accompanied her to hospital.

In an update on PSNI Newtownabbey's Facebook page last night, police wrote: "Some of the youths thought it would be a good idea to throw bottles at police whilst trying to deal with this incident.

"Not only are police concerned about the intoxicated state of some of the young people but also by their actions, which could ultimately result in a criminal record."

Police urged parents to be aware of their children's whereabouts.