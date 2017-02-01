Police: Did you see silver Jeep involved in fatal road collision on Belfast to Bangor A2?

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a fatal road traffic collision on the A2 dual carriageway between Belfast and Bangor.

The man who died, aged in his 30s, hailed from the Bangor area. He was in a silver Jeep Cherokee which was travelling in the Bangor direction in the early hours of Monday, January 23.

It is believed the single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.05am or 2.10am when the car came off the road just after the Ballyrobert Road junction. Part of the A2 was closed to traffic for most of the morning as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed this car in the run-up to the collision is asked to contact local police or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 56 of 23/01/17.