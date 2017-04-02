Police dig up park to search for remains of missing rapist

Police have begun digging in a Dublin park for the remains of a convicted rapist who vanished over six years ago.

Garda Superintendent Liam Carolan described the site, Tolka Valley Park in Finglas, as an “area of interest”.

An arm, later forensically identified as that of James Nolan, was discovered on Dublin’s Dollymount Beach in 2011.

Speaking at the scene, Superintendent Carolan said: “A Garda investigation has continued on since then. Recent information has come into our possession indicating that this particular part of Tolka Valley in Finglas is an area of interest.

“From this morning Garda are commencing a significant operation in Tolka Valley Park.

“We are asking the public if they have any information relating to this investigation to contact us ... A family liaison officer is in contact with the Nolan family and they have been appraised of this morning’s operation.”

The Dubliner had previously served 14 years in jail for rape and false imprisonment.