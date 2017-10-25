Police examine sudden death of 18-year-old man

Police on Tuesday night were looking into the sudden death of an 18-year-old Co Down man.

It is understood he died at the Ulster Hospital, east Belfast, on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of an 18-year-old man from the Downpatrick area today, Tuesday, October 24. A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.”

The deceased was named locally as Jonny Ramsey.

Speaking via Facebook, Nicole Clarke said she had been his girlfriend for just over a year, and he had studied travel and tourism at South Eastern Regional College.

She said: “He was the most amazing person I have ever met. He was my first and only love and he will be greatly missed. He lived with me and I spent everyday with him and he never failed to make anyone smile. He was perfect in every single way.”