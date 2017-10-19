Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing man

Police and the family of missing 22-year-old Matthew Morrison are becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Sergeant Adrian Keon said: “Matthew was last seen in the Fairview area near Mossley at around midnight.

“Matthew is described as being around 5’9” tall, of medium build with dark brown hair and is believed to have been wearing grey shorts, a white T-shirt and a navy coloured dressing gown.

“I would ask Matthew or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 1433 18/10/17.”