Police investigate assault at amateur league game

Police are investigating an assault which allegedly occurred at an amateur league football match.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at the game between Lisburn Rangers and Barn United, on Saturday, October 8.
The match was being played at Stanley Park football ground, Lisburn.
Police have asked if anyone was witness to this or has video footage contact them on 101, quoting reference number CC2016100900935.
