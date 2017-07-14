Police investigate 'brutal and horrific' shooting of teenager

Police are investigating what they have described as the 'brutal and horrific' shooting of a teenager in Belfast last night.

At 10:50pm (Thursday, 13 July), police received a report that a 17-year-old male had been shot three times in the legs in the Downfine Gardens area of the city.

Police have appealed for information

Detective Sergeant Mason said: "Whilst these injuries are not believed to be life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack. It is yet another example of how criminal elements seek to control communities through fear and violence."

The PSNI has asked anyone with information to contact Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 1450 of 13/07/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”