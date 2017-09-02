Police investigate man’s death

A post mortem is due to take place after a man’s body was discovered in Belfast city centre.
Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old man whose body was found in the Hope Street area of Belfast yesterday afternoon (Friday, September 1).
“A post mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at this time.”
