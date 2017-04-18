Police investigate serious sexual assault in Belfast

Detectives from PSNI Rape Crime Unit are investigating a report of serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in Belfast city centre.

It's understood the assault took place in the Gloucester Street area at around 2am on Saturday, April 8. Details of the police appeal were only made public today

Detective Inspector Zoe McKee said: "We are keen to identify and speak to a male we believe may be able to assist us with our enquiries. He is described as around 19 years old, 5' 7" tall, thin, clean shaven with short dark hair.

"We are also appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the early hours of April 8 and who may have witnessed a distressed female or anything else unusual. RCU detectives can be contacted at Ladas Drive by calling 101, quoting reference 191 08/04/17."

If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their name they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.