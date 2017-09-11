Police investigating Bangor flat fire

Police are appealing for information after residents were moved from their homes after a fire started at a first-floor flat in the Drumawhey Gardens area of Bangor around 11pm last night.

“The NIFRS attended the scene and extinguished the fire which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life," said detective Inspector Harry Colgan.

“Thankfully, no-one was in the property at the time of the incident, although a number of residents in neighbouring flats had to be evacuated from their homes for a time.

"A number of rooms in the property were extensively damaged.

“We would appeal for anyone who has any information that could help with our investigation to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1480 of 10/9/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”