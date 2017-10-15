Police investigating death of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of an 11-year-old boy in Newtownabbey.

Police said the boy died at a house in the Queen's Avenue area of Glengormley on Sunday.

Alliance councillor John Blair said: “Having had close ties with the area, I am shocked and deeply saddened for the community as a whole as they come to terms with what has happened on their doorstep.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young boy who tragically lost his life today, as the police continue to search for answers as to how this happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to the PSNI as soon as possible.”

SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland said local people are horrified at the news.

“There are no words to describe the horror in this community. It’s an absolute tragedy," she said.

“It’s the most horrific news and it has left people deeply shocked.

“This is a quiet and tight knit community. Local people are just devastated.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends at this horrendous time. I know that local people will rally around them to offer their support.”

There are no further details at present.