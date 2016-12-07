Police investigating 'New IRA' terror video

Police have launched an investigation after a group claiming to be the New IRA posted a video on You Tube of men wearing balaclava's posing with 'rocket launchers'.

The You Tube post entitled "Dissident Republicans show of strength Belfast" was posted online yesterday.

The short video of masked republicans on the streets of Belfast claims the men are armed with assault rifles and RPG rocket launchers.

Police have said they are aware of the footage,

Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "Police are aware of a video having been posted on a social media site. Enquiries are ongoing."