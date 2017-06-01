Police investigating reports of shots fired in Londonderry

Police are investigating reports from the public that a number of shots were fired in Londonderry on Wednesday.

The incident in question is thought to have occurred in the Old School Lane area of the city.

A number of members of the public reported hearing the sound of three shots in the area shortly before 11.40pm.

There were no reports of anyone being injured or any damage having been caused to properties.

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1384 of 31/05/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.