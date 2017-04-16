Police issue appeal for NI teenagers missing for nearly two weeks

Police and the family of two teenagers are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

PSNI believe 14-year-old Katie Lilburn and 15-year-old Darren Rossbottom are in each other’s company and have been for a number of days.

Katie was last seen in the Saintfield area on Friday, April 7 but may now be in the Belfast area.

She is described as being approximately 5’4” tall, slim build, very long blonde hair with red ends and blue eyes. When last seen she is believed to have been wearing black jeans, a grey and black striped zip up top, black Nike trainers and carrying a black Adidas bag.

Darren Braxton, also known as Darren Rossbottom, was last seen in the Loughview Village area Carrickfergus on Tuesday, April 4.

He is described as being approximately 5’11” tall, slight build with short light brown hair.

Police are appealing for Katie and Darren to make contact with police or their family or if anyone knows of their whereabouts they contact police at Lisburn Road on 101 quoting reference 910 of 07/04/17 for Katie and 1096 of 04/04/17 for Darren.