Police issue appeal for witnesses after man crushed to death by road roller in Co Armagh

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man on the Bog Road in the Newry area on Wednesday.
The man was thought to be laying a new road surface near Forkhill on Wednesday afternoon when he was crushed by a roller.
Inspector Lynne Corbet said: “It was reported at approximately 1pm on Wednesday May 31 that a male was trapped under machinery on the Bog Road in the Newry area.
“Police are working alongside The Health and Safety Executive during this investigation and I would ask anyone that may have been in the immediate area at the time and witnessed this incident to contact Ardmore Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 492 of the 31/01/17.
“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to the anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
