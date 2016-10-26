Police make arrests as part of probe into ‘right wing gang‘

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating suspicious activity in a forest have arrested four men who are believed to have “extreme right wing views”.

The men – aged 29, 30, 36 and 46 – were detained at houses in Ballymena and Coleraine earlier today.

A number of searches were conducted and several unspecified items were removed for further examination.

The suspects have been taken to a police station in Belfast for questioning.

Detective Inspector Andy Workman said: “Police are investigating the activities of a number of individuals who appear to have extreme right wing views about tensions in north eastern Europe and have been involved in suspicious activity in a forest in Co Antrim.

“These enquiries are not part of the investigation into munitions finds at Carnfunnock and Capanagh earlier this year.”

The PSNI said that the men were “local”, as opposed to foreign nationals.

At time of writing, they were unable to shed more light on what was meant by “tensions in north eastern Europe”.