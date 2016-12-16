Police: Man found unconscious near Shankill remains in critical condition

Police have appealed for information after a man was found unconscious in the Shankill Road area of Belfast.

The man was found in the street beside the Rex Bar by a passer-by at around 1.10am this morning. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Inspector Paul Noble has appealed for anyone who was in the area and who has any information which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 50 16/12/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.