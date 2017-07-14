Police: Man injured in quad bike hit-and-run remains in critical condition

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a hit-and-run involving a quad bike and a male pedestrian last week.

The man struck by the quad remains in a critical condition in hospital. He sustained serious head injuries and received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The incident happened on the Erganagh Road area of Omagh last Friday night (July 7). Officers from the PSNI attended the scene at 10.45pm.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, particularly regarding the movements of two quad motorbikes to contact officers in Omagh Police Station on 101, quoting reference 1438 of 07/07/17.

"Or, alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”