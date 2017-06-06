Police motorcyclist trapped under car after Belfast crash

A male police motorcyclist has been trapped under a car following an accident in Belfast.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment after the crash on Great Patrick Street on Tuesday morning.

Inspector Paul Noble said: “Police received reports shortly after 10:15am of an RTC in the vicinity of Great Patrick Street during which a male police motorcyclist became trapped under a car. This officer has now been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. A female in her 40s was also treated for shock at the scene.

“I would like to thank the public for their efforts in assisting at the scene and appeal to anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 307 of 06/06/17.”