Police: Motorists should expect delays as Arcade Fire kick off Belsonic

Police have warned of traffic delays in Belfast this evening as Belsonic 2017 gets under way.

Canadian band Arcade Fire play Ormeau Park this evening between 6pm and 11pm.

Police will be placing cones near the venue to minimise traffic disruption and to secure emergency vehicle access to the venue. Motorists are asked to comply with these restrictions.

In the interests of public safety, traffic restrictions will be implemented on Ormeau Embankment during the event.

As a result traffic delays can be expected in the Ormeau Road/ Ravenhill Road areas between 5.30-7.30pm and 10.30-11.45pm.