Police name 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Police have confirmed that the teenage boy who died following a hit and run last night was 13-year-old Reece Meenan from the Coleraine area.

Reece died from injuries sustained after being struck by a car on Newbridge Road in Coleraine at 6.30pm on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man arrested in relation to the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested after a car failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

He was taken into custody after the vehicle was located in Magherafelt several hours after the collision.

Reece was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Sergeant Wallace has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information to contact police in Coleraine or officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

Earlier this morning, Councillors in Coleraine spoke of the shock and sadness in the local community.

DUP Councillor for Coleraine Trevor Clarke said: “This is absolutely devastating news. Your heart goes out to the family concerned. It is absolutely shocking news to come to any door.”

Fellow DUP Coleraine Councillor George Duddy meanwhile said that the local community have been active overnight in spreading the word about the PSNI appeal.

He said: “Following this tragic incident the local community have rallied around and tried to assist police with their inquiries.”

He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time.”