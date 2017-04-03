Police plea over air gun attacks against moving traffic

A number of cars were struck by metal pellets fired from an air rifle whilst travelling along the Antrim Road in north Belfast on April 1, police said – leaving one passenger covered in glass and suffering shock.

It happened near Grays Lane. Police said the incident had the potential to cause crashes, and that the pellets themselves can cause injury to people – “or worse”.

The called on witnesses to step forward, and said they are “investigating and are working with neighbourhood policing colleagues and community members to ensure that this does not happen again”.