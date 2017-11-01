Search

Police probe as taxi collides with pedestrians in central London

Police are on the scene of a "serious injury accident" involving a taxi and pedestrians in central London.

PA Video

Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @edhoppitt of a taxi on the pavement in Covent Garden, London, where a "serious injury accident" involving a taxi and pedestrians has taken place

