Police probe online abusive messages to Sinn Fein candidate

Police have confirmed they are investigating messages sent to a Sinn Fein election candidate described as “mocking” the murder of his father by loyalist paramilitaries.

John Finucane is the son of solicitor Pat Finucane who was shot dead in front of his family by UDA gunmen in 1989.

Having followed his father into the legal profession, Mr Finucane is now standing for Sinn Fein candidate in North Belfast.

“I have today made a complaint to the PSNI as a result of three tweets that have been sent directly to me,” he said.

“These tweets mock and show open support for the murder of my father, who was killed in front of my family and I in 1989.

“One further tweet expresses regret that I too was not murdered along with my father.”

Pat Finucane, 38, was a well-known figure who represented a number of high-profile republicans.

“Online abuse which enters into criminality cannot and should not be tolerated by anyone in society and I look forward to working with the PSNI in ensuring this is dealt with appropriately.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “On June 1, police received a report of a malicious communication on a social media platform and are liaising with the individual concerned.”