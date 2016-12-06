Police probe sudden death of man in County Londonderry

Police treating the sudden death of a man in Magherafelt as suspicious.

The incident happened at Sperrin View in the town.

Eyewitnesses said members of the police forensics team are at the scene.

Detective Inspector Will Tate said: “Police are investigating the sudden death of a 46 year old man in the Magherafelt area in the early hours of Tuesday.

A post mortem will take place in due course to determine the cause of death. "We are treating this as suspicious at this stage.

A 32-year female has been arrested and is helping police with their enquiries."

There are no further details at this time.