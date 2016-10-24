Police raid two properties in dissident republican probe

Three suspects have been arrested following police raids aimed at combatting dissident republican activity.

One is a woman, aged 35, and the others are men, aged 37 and 48.

Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating dissident activity conducted searches at Foxes Glen (close to the Twinbrook Road district in the south-west of Belfast) and Hamill Street (just to the west of the city centre) on Monday.

Detective Inspector Stuart Griffin said in a statement: “A number of items have been recovered from two properties and will be taken for further examination.

“Two men aged 37 and 48, and a woman aged 35 have been arrested and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave station for questioning.

“There are no further details at present.”