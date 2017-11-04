Police receive unexpected response at check point

Police in Fermanagh have taken to social media to reveal details of an unusual incident at a vehicle check point last night.

Detailing the episode in a post on the PSNI Fermanagh Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “We were out last night conducting vehicle check points in the Dromore, Kesh and Ederney areas. We were asking the usual questions and having the usual conversations until, when one driver was asked where he was going, we got a very unusual and unexpected response.

“His female passenger called out, ‘Please don’t make him tell you’ in a somewhat alarmed voice. When my colleague looked more closely she could see that the young lady in question was blindfolded!”

The police spokesperson added: “She went on to explain that it was their anniversary and how, in a very romantic gesture, her boyfriend was taking her away for a surprise break to a secret location.

“Needless to say we didn’t ruin the surprise by pressing him, but we would love to know where you were going? So if you’re reading this please let us know where you ended up. We hope you had a lovely time.”