Police renew appeal for missing man

Police have renewed their appeal for a 63 year old man, Geoffrey Montgomery, who has been missing from his home in north Belfast since Wednesday, September 27.

Inspector David Gibson said: “We and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for Geoffrey’s welfare.

“He was last seen leaving the Mater Hospital around noon on Wednesday.

“He urgently requires medical attention and left hospital while undergoing treatment.

“Geoffrey is known to walk into town from his home in north Belfast and around local parks. He also frequents shops in the city centre.

“He is described as being 5’9” in height, of medium build and has a distinguishable, raspy voice. When last seen, he was wearing a brown jumper with a black stripe, blue trousers and black trainers.

“Geoffrey, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to get in touch with police on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 751 of 27/9/17.”