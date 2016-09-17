Police renew appeal for witnesses as they name man killed in road traffic collision

The man who died in a road traffic collision in the Sailortown area of Belfast on Friday afternoon was William James Walker from North Belfast, police have confirmed.

The 64-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a lorry on Dock Street.

Police officers investigating the tragedy are keen to speak to anyone who was on Dock Street or Brougham Street between 2.45pm and 3.15pm, particularly motorists who have a functioning dashboard camera fitted to their vehicle.

They have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Tennent Street Station or via the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 747 of 16/09/16.