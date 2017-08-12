Police renew appeal to trace missing man

Police have issued a renewed appeal to locate missing man, Geoffrey Montgomery (62).

Commenting on social media, a police spokesperson said: “We just want to refresh our appeal for help in trying to find and return Geoffrey Montgomery to his wife and family as quickly and as safely as is possible.

“Geoffrey was reported to police as a missing person yesterday morning by his family. Geoffrey has been deemed to be a high-risk missing person. I must stress that Geoffrey is not in any trouble or wanted by police, other than to return him safely to his family.

“As part of our investigation, we have committed substantial resources both police and other agencies in conducting a widespread series of searches for him, not just in Belfast but also beyond.”

The spokesperson said: “We have previously appealed for information to help find Geoffrey on our Facebook pages. We are extremely grateful for all your help in this and in spreading our appeal as far as possible. We would ask you to continue helping us, not just to find Geoffrey, but also in any other future appeals we put out for him and other missing persons.

“Geoffrey Montgomery is in his 60’s, with short/shaven grey hair, medium build, blue eyes and a short grey moustache. We believe that he was wearing a light coloured jacket and blue jeans when he left his home address on the Serpentine Road, Newtownabbey.

“We now believe that he left home yesterday morning at or shortly after 6am and was last seen walking down the Whitewell Road towards the Shore Road. Further enquiries lead us to believe that he has then walked city wards along the Shore Road towards Belfast.”