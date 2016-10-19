Police thank public after missing Helen Kielty is located

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after missing 34-year-old Helen Kielty has been located.

This afternoon PSNI North Belfast Facebook page said: "Thanks for all the help Helen has returned home and is safe."

Missing Helen Kielty

An earlier Facebook post said police and the family of Ms Kielty were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

A PSNI spokesman then said she was "last seen in the Cliftonville Road area on the 18th October 2016".

"We are appealing for Helen to make contact with police, or her family, or if anyone knows of Helen's whereabouts to please contact police on 101," he added.